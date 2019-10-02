PopularCoin (POP) Price Down 26.3% This Week

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 47% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $137,107.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00675724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012732 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00031299 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00074081 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011951 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,967,962,840 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

