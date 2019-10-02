Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $62,000 in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UA. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 67,534 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 303,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 36,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.91.

UA stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 1.04. Under Armour Inc has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.62%.

In related news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 56,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $999,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,856.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

