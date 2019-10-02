Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 6,000 Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,453,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,167,000 after buying an additional 1,018,358 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 3,058.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 759,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after buying an additional 735,900 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,256,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after buying an additional 712,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,038.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 577,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 527,127 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James set a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Nomura set a $14.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

In related news, CEO Thomas Siering bought 5,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $65,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Hammond bought 5,600 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,584.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 57.33%. The firm had revenue of $68.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.22%.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.