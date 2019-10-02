Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 2,200 Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Stag Industrial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Stag Industrial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Stag Industrial by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Stag Industrial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 35,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,051,886.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,886.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stag Industrial stock opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Stag Industrial Inc has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Stag Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STAG. ValuEngine cut Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

