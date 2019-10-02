Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.00

Platinum Group Metals Limited (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.00 and traded as high as $2.22. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 8,100 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.66 million and a P/E ratio of -3.95.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Platinum Group Metals Limited will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

