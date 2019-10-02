Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

PNFP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.43.

Shares of PNFP traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.95. 2,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,452. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average is $56.05.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.44 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 47,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $2,687,031.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,801,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $28,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,036.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,475 shares of company stock worth $3,674,281 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,907,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,031,000 after buying an additional 129,077 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,824,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,851,000 after purchasing an additional 230,361 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,686,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,957,000 after purchasing an additional 553,876 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,598,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,864,000 after purchasing an additional 53,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,184,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,074,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

