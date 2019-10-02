Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2019 // Comments off

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

PNFP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.43.

Shares of PNFP traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.95. 2,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,452. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average is $56.05.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.44 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 47,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $2,687,031.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,801,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $28,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,036.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,475 shares of company stock worth $3,674,281 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,907,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,031,000 after buying an additional 129,077 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,824,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,851,000 after purchasing an additional 230,361 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,686,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,957,000 after purchasing an additional 553,876 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,598,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,864,000 after purchasing an additional 53,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,184,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,074,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.