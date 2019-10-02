Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.71

Shares of Pinnacle Bankshares Corp (OTCMKTS:PPBN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and traded as low as $30.82. Pinnacle Bankshares shares last traded at $30.82, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62.

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd.

Pinnacle Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPBN)

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and savings and time deposits.

