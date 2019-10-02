Pillar Hits Market Cap of $5.52 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Pillar token can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. Pillar has a total market cap of $5.52 million and $1,168.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012147 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00189936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.01011600 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00023762 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00090256 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Cryptopia, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

