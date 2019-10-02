Phoenix (PHX) Trading Up 30.4% This Week

Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Phoenix has a market cap of $15.74 million and $753,294.00 worth of Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoenix has traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar. One Phoenix token can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Huobi, Coinrail and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenix alerts:

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 88.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenix Token Profile

PHX is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing

Phoenix Token Trading

Phoenix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Binance, Switcheo Network, Huobi, Coinrail and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.