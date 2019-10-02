Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Pharma Mar SA (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) shares were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10.

Pharma Mar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHMMF)

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of marine-derived anticancer drugs in Spain and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Consumer Chemicals. It develops and commercializes Yondelis, an antitumor agent for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcomas and for relapsed ovarian cancer.

