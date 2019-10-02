Petroshale (CVE:PSH) Trading Down 3.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Petroshale Inc (CVE:PSH) dropped 3.3% during trading on Wednesday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Petroshale traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59, approximately 41,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 140,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Separately, Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Petroshale from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Petroshale alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.45, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.95. The stock has a market cap of $115.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88.

Petroshale (CVE:PSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$30.48 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petroshale Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Petroshale (CVE:PSH)

PetroShale Inc, a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and consolidation of interests primarily in the North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks. It owns interests in the Antelope field covering an area of 1,639 net acres located in North Dakota; approximately 1,931 net acres in the South Berthold area of North Dakota; approximately 340 net acres in the North Nesson area; and approximately 120 acres in the Stockyard Creek area of North Dakota, the United States.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Petroshale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroshale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.