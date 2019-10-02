PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,670 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of PetIQ worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PETQ. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 461.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PETQ traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $26.85. 5,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,728. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.55. PetIQ Inc has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $39.92. The company has a market cap of $756.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.89 million. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PetIQ Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PETQ shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetIQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

In other PetIQ news, insider Will Santana sold 10,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $323,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

