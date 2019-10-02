Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Pepe Cash has a total market cap of $4.18 million and $1,619.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepe Cash token can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including Tux Exchange and Zaif. During the last week, Pepe Cash has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash launched on September 26th, 2016. Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 tokens. The Reddit community for Pepe Cash is /r/pepetraders . The official website for Pepe Cash is rarepepedirectory.com . Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange and Zaif. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

