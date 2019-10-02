Paxos Standard (PAX) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Paxos Standard token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00011988 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, OKCoin, Gate.io and CoinEx. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $258.34 million and $300.14 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 257,705,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,705,041 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, HitBTC, CoinBene, Coinsuper, Crex24, BigONE, CoinPlace, ABCC, OKCoin, DigiFinex, Bittrex, C2CX, Binance, Coinall, Kyber Network, MXC, FCoin, BitMart, Coinbit, CoinExchange, CoinEx, Gate.io, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BW.com, BitMax, WazirX, DDEX, Bitfinex, Bit-Z, Iquant, Hotbit, Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, ZB.COM, TOKOK, OKEx, BCEX, Bitrue and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

