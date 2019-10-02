Particl Trading Down 15.1% This Week (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00011245 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Bit-Z and LiteBit.eu. Particl has a total market cap of $7.51 million and approximately $9,528.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bit-Z and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

