Paragon Price Tops $0.0158 on Major Exchanges (PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Paragon token can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Tidex, HitBTC and IDEX. Paragon has a total market capitalization of $350,918.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Paragon has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Paragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00190448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.01015094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00090214 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paragon Token Profile

Paragon’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,206 tokens. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Tidex, Stocks.Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.