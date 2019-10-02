Panoramic Resources (ASX:PAN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Panoramic Resources Ltd (ASX:PAN) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.30. Panoramic Resources shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 937,247 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $171.61 million and a P/E ratio of 15.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$0.34 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

About Panoramic Resources (ASX:PAN)

Panoramic Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It operates through five segments: Nickel, Gold, Platinum Group Metals, Australian Exploration, and Overseas Exploration. It holds interests in the Savannah nickel project in Western Australia; and the Gum Creek gold project located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia.

