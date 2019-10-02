Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,284 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,805,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,678,000 after buying an additional 1,533,595 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,470,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,708,000 after buying an additional 829,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,950,000 after buying an additional 538,363 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,337,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after buying an additional 461,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,534,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,823,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.08. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $19.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.07.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $13.40 to $23.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

