Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,367 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in PVH were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in PVH by 17.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PVH by 187.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,188 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

In other PVH news, CEO Emanuel Chirico purchased 133,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.99 per share, with a total value of $9,985,293.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Nasella purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.37 per share, for a total transaction of $502,312.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PVH stock opened at $83.64 on Wednesday. PVH Corp has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $141.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PVH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on PVH from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on PVH from $119.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.