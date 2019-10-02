Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Shares in Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 77,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.44% of Nuvectra at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVTR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Nuvectra by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Nuvectra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 435,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Nuvectra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectra during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectra during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

NVTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Nuvectra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Nuvectra from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvectra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nuvectra to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of NVTR stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.75. Nuvectra Corp has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 million. Nuvectra had a negative net margin of 99.08% and a negative return on equity of 58.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuvectra Corp will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

