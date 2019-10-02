Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust increased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 9.1% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $88,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in Visa by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 284,553 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 611.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,666 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 18,622 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,749,000. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,880,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.81 and its 200 day moving average is $169.54. Visa Inc has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

