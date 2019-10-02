Oxycoin Achieves Market Cap of $161,469.00 (OXY)

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Oxycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Livecoin. Over the last week, Oxycoin has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. Oxycoin has a total market capitalization of $161,469.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00036145 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Oxycoin Profile

Oxycoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. The official website for Oxycoin is oxycoin.io . Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/@oxycoin

Buying and Selling Oxycoin

Oxycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

