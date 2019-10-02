Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of NYSE:OMI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.76. 1,276,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,906. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 66.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 37.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

