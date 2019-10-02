Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading 8% Higher

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s stock price traded up 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.38, 6,456,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average session volume of 3,979,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson set a $48.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $333.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.51.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.66 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.20) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Overstock.com Inc will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Michael Byrne sold 1,505,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $32,871,886.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Paul Knab sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,612 shares in the company, valued at $307,728.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,564,813 shares of company stock worth $50,184,884 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

