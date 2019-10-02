OVCODE Hits One Day Trading Volume of $46.00 (OVC)

OVCODE (CURRENCY:OVC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, OVCODE has traded 42.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. OVCODE has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $46.00 worth of OVCODE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OVCODE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000601 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OVCODE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00190183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.43 or 0.01009722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00023984 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00091025 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OVCODE Profile

OVCODE’s total supply is 83,875,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,848,912 tokens. The official website for OVCODE is ovcode.com . OVCODE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OVCODE is /r/OVcode . OVCODE’s official message board is medium.com/@ovcode

OVCODE Token Trading

OVCODE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVCODE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OVCODE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OVCODE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OVCODE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OVCODE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.