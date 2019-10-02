OST (OST) One Day Trading Volume Hits $691,146.00

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One OST token can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Huobi, OKEx and IDCM. OST has a total market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $691,146.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OST has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00190444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.01013931 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023555 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00090225 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OST Profile

OST launched on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 665,550,491 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . The official website for OST is ost.com . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OST Token Trading

OST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Binance, Huobi, OKEx, Gate.io, Coinsuper and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

