Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL)’s share price was down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30, approximately 7,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 23,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.

Separately, Eight Capital dropped their target price on Orocobre from C$6.60 to C$5.80 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.09 million and a P/E ratio of 11.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.80.

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium, potash, and boron deposits in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Salar de Olaroz lithium project located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also produces minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

