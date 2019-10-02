Orica (ASX:ORI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.02

Orica Ltd (ASX:ORI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.02 and traded as high as $22.67. Orica shares last traded at $22.67, with a volume of 1,495,345 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.27.

Orica Company Profile (ASX:ORI)

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia and internationally. The company offers bulk systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining, civil tunneling, quarrying, construction, and oil and gas markets.

