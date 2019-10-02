Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Stock Price Down 19.2%

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) traded down 19.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.42, 1,633,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,146% from the average session volume of 131,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $14.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

