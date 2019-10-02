Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded to Buy by SunTrust Banks

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OKTA. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Okta to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $103.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,656. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.71. Okta has a 12-month low of $41.88 and a 12-month high of $141.85.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $140.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $72,516.99. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,213.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $1,797,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 706,552 shares of company stock valued at $90,758,570. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its position in Okta by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,525,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. 69.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

