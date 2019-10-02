OKB (OKB) Market Capitalization Hits $42.58 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, OKB has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One OKB token can now be purchased for $2.13 or 0.00025471 BTC on exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. OKB has a total market capitalization of $42.58 million and $50.70 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00038178 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.60 or 0.05382912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

