OHB (ETR:OHB) Shares Down 0.7%

OHB SE (ETR:OHB) dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €32.70 ($38.02) and last traded at €33.10 ($38.49), approximately 1,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.35 ($38.78).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.16. The company has a market capitalization of $566.37 million and a PE ratio of 22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.19.

OHB Company Profile (ETR:OHB)

OHB SE operates as an aerospace and technology company in Germany and internationally. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services. The company operates through Space Systems and Aerospace + Industrial Products segments.

