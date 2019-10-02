OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OCFC has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $27.74.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $74.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.38 million. Analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $191,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 713,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,161,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 35.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,346 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after buying an additional 128,616 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $2,505,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.