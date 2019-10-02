Observer (OBSR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.61 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Observer has a total market cap of $2.61 million and $724.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Observer has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Observer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00190692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.01015309 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00023578 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00090260 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer’s total supply is 11,286,112,539 coins and its circulating supply is 1,338,928,788 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

