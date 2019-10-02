OAX (OAX) Market Capitalization Hits $5.36 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 2nd. OAX has a total market cap of $5.36 million and $786,540.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OAX has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. One OAX token can currently be purchased for $0.0713 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, LATOKEN and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00190127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.01008071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00023651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00090707 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About OAX

OAX’s launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Gate.io, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

