NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Evercore ISI raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.90.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,338,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $453,755.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,738.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,377.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,522 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

