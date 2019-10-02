Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New $43.90 Million Investment in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,031,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,897,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in OGE Energy by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,910,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,292,000 after purchasing an additional 558,428 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,246,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,606,000 after acquiring an additional 487,047 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 502,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,402,000 after acquiring an additional 242,866 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 778,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,573,000 after acquiring an additional 231,869 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 962,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,957,000 after acquiring an additional 231,770 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.85. The company had a trading volume of 35,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $45.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.48.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). OGE Energy had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $513.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $43.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, Treasurer Charles B. Walworth sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $30,181.05. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 10,120 shares in the company, valued at $433,237.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

