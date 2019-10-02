Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New $42.99 Million Investment in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,815,325 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,990,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.11% of Pure Storage at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,909,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,391,000 after buying an additional 502,734 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 12.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 24,767 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 86.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,426,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,062 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $185,371.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,260 shares of company stock worth $527,460. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

PSTG traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.10. 564,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,398. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pure Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 1.74.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

