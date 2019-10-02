NULS (NULS) Trading 8.5% Higher This Week

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $27.07 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS token can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00004436 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, OKEx, ChaoEX and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00189947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.01009411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00023990 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00090757 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, QBTC, Kucoin, CoinBene, OKEx, Binance, DragonEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

