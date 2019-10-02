NuBits (USNBT) Trading 15.6% Higher Over Last Week

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, NuBits has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. NuBits has a total market cap of $737,524.00 and $4,136.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000813 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, SouthXchange and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00190681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.01015697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00023271 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00090310 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

