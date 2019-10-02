Nu-Oil and Gas (LON:NUOG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Nu-Oil and Gas PLC (LON:NUOG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 263410308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

The firm has a market cap of $780,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.23.

About Nu-Oil and Gas (LON:NUOG)

Nu-Oil and Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the identification, development, and operation of hydrocarbon assets in Canada. It holds 100% interests in an onshore petroleum lease, PL2002-01(A) covering 4,500 acres; and offshore exploration license, EL1070 comprising 254,608 acres located in the Port au Port Peninsula, western Newfoundland.

