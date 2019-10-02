nOS Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $55,115.00 (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One nOS token can currently be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. During the last week, nOS has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. nOS has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $55,115.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get nOS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012147 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00189936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.01011600 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00023762 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00090256 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform . nOS’s official website is nos.io

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.