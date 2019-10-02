Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.83

Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:NST)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and traded as low as $11.19. Northern Star Resources shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 3,953,591 shares.

The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$11.80 and its 200 day moving average is A$10.44.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Northern Star Resources’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Paulsens, and South Kalgoorlie projects located in Western Australia; and the Central Tanami project situated in the Northern Territory.

