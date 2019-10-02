NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $108,367.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One NOIA Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038417 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.36 or 0.05365147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000423 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,460,092 tokens. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.