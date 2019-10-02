Nmcn (LON:NMCN) Shares Up 0.9%

Nmcn Plc (LON:NMCN) shares shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 545 ($7.12) and last traded at GBX 545 ($7.12), 181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 540 ($7.06).

The company has a market capitalization of $56.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 540.79.

Nmcn (LON:NMCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported GBX 27 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Nmcn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In related news, insider Michael (Mike) Holt bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 538 ($7.03) per share, with a total value of £10,760 ($14,059.85).

Nmcn Company Profile (LON:NMCN)

nmcn plc engages in the civil, building and mechanical, and electrical engineering businesses in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division specializes in the construction of new build and refurbishment projects, social housing, student accommodation facilities, and health and primary care centers.

