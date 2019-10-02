Niobium Coin (NBC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,463.00

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $2,463.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Niobium Coin token can now be bought for $0.0274 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00190248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.67 or 0.01011824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00024070 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00091071 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin launched on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,077,668 tokens. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

