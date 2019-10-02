Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) will report $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nice’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.29. Nice reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nice will report full year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nice.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Nice had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Nice’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of Nice and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nice in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nice from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nice presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.92.

NASDAQ:NICE traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.60. 14,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,066. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nice has a fifty-two week low of $100.54 and a fifty-two week high of $155.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nice during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,502,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 6.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,691,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,720,000 after purchasing an additional 166,110 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 22.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,351,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,185,000 after purchasing an additional 244,874 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 10.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 715,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,561 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

