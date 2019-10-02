NEXT 1-Day Volume Tops $1.15 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One NEXT token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00011951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. NEXT has a market cap of $49.66 million and $1.15 million worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00675724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012732 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000560 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 973,628,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,269,268 tokens. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

