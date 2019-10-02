New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,407 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.07% of New Residential Investment worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,929,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,732,000 after buying an additional 525,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,928,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,033,000 after purchasing an additional 983,142 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,278,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,300 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 44.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,259,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,373,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 128,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRZ traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.44. 4,070,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,077. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $188.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on New Residential Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

