Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) Trading 11.1% Higher

Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN)’s stock price traded up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $1.90, 380,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 296,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Neon Therapeutics Inc will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

